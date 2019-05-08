Justice Dept. threatens to withhold full Mueller report over contempt vote for Barr

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr awaits the start of a hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on May 1. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee will vote Wednesday whether to hold U.S. Attorney General William Barr in contempt for defying a subpoena to produce a full, unredacted version of the Mueller report -- something the Justice Department is now threatening to withhold if lawmakers go ahead with the vote.

In a letter to judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, the department said it will ask President Donald Trump to "invoke executive privilege" for the unredacted content if Wednesday's action occurs. The committee is scheduled to begin a markup hearing for the vote at 10 a.m. EDT.

The department has also asked that the House suspend enforcement of its subpoena, which was issued last month after Barr declined to provide an unredacted version of the report.

"In the face of the committee's threatened contempt vote, the attorney general will be compelled to request that the president invoke executive privilege with respect to the materials subject to to the subpoena," Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote in a letter to the House. "I hereby request that the committee hold the subpoena in abeyance and delay any vote on whether to recommend a citation of contempt for noncompliance with the subpoena, pending the president's determination of this question."

Nadler fired back at the department, saying its legal arguments are without credibility.

"In the coming days, I expect that Congress will have no choice but to confront the behavior of this lawless administration," Nadler said. "The committee will also take a hard look at the officials who are enabling this cover up."

Wednesday's vote, however, could delay efforts by Democratic lawmakers to finally gain access to the uncensored report. Talks Tuesday between the Justice Department and committee staffers -- at which both sides hoped to reach a compromise -- broke down.

While Barr has declined to offer an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, he has given lawmakers an opportunity to see a less redacted version. Most lawmakers, however, have declined that offer. Six Republicans and six Democrats, including Georgia Rep. Doug Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, have viewed a version with fewer redactions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he intends to view it.

Nadler answered Barr's offer with a proposal to allow the full judiciary and intelligence committees in the House and Senate and three staffers access to a version of the report that includes grand jury material that was blacked out in the released version. The department rejected the offer.

"Chairman Nadler, however, rebuffed the olive branch and plowed ahead with this plan to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt for upholding the law," Collins said. "I can't imagine a more illogical hill for a legislator to die on."

Nadler shot back, "The department's decision reflects President Trump's blanked defiance of Congress's constitutionally mandated duties."

The push for the full report was first motivated by Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. The summary and, later, the redacted report said no evidence was found to indicate Trump's campaign cooperated with any Russian actors prior to the election -- but could not clear Trump of possible obstruction of justice.