At least seven injured, two arrested in shooting at Colorado school

May 7 (UPI) -- At least seven people sustained injuries in a shooting at a school in Colorado on Tuesday, police said.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said there were seven confirmed injuries, with potentially one more, and that police arrested two suspects.

The sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at the STEM School in the city of Highlands Ranch, 12 miles south of Denver. Nicholson-Kluth said she didn't believe there was another suspect but the scene was still active as deputies searched the school.

She said authorities believe the suspects were juveniles but were unsure of their ages and if they were students.

She added there was not a school resource officer assigned to the school but others in the area were able to respond to the scene.

Parents were urged to stay away from the school and instead go to a nearby recreation center to pick up their children.

The STEM School was placed on lockdown and some students were still being evacuated. All other Highlands Ranch schools were placed on lockout, the school districts said.