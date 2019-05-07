At least eight injured, two arrested in shooting at Colorado school

May 7 (UPI) -- At least eight people sustained injuries in a shooting at a school in Colorado on Tuesday, police said.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said all eight victims were students aged 15 years old and older. Some were in critical condition and had entered surgery, while others were in stable condition at local hospitals.

The sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at the STEM School in the city of Highlands Ranch, 12 miles south of Denver and Spurlock said authorities arrived at the scene two minutes later.

Spurlock said the suspects included an adult male and a juvenile male. Both were believed to be students at the school and Spurlock said there were no other suspects.

Authorities engaged in a struggle while arresting the suspects, but neither were injured. Spurlock said a handgun was used in the shooting, but didn't immediately identify any other weapons that were used.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation, and authorities worked to secure permits to search a vehicle belonging to one victim and their homes.

The school has about 1,800 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade and Spurlock said the shootings took place at two separate locations within the school.

There was not a school resource officer assigned to the school, but the school has its own private security and other officers in the area were able to respond to the scene.

Parents were urged to stay away from the school and instead go to a nearby recreation center to pick up their children.

The STEM School was placed on lockdown and some students were still being evacuated. All other Highlands Ranch schools were placed on lockout, the school districts said.