May 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump presented Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday, less than a month after the golf star won his first major championship in more than a decade.

Woods visited the White House with his children, mother and wife to receive the honor.

Trump described the 43-year-old as "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports."

"He fought all the way back to the summit of golf," the president said. "Tiger, we are inspired by everything you've become."

Three other professional golfers have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Gifford.

Woods referenced the lull he had in his career during Monday's ceremony. Before his April 14 Masters win, his last major championship success was the U.S. Open in 2008.

"I've tried to hang in there, and I've tried to come back and Play the great game of golf again. I've been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to do it again," Woods said.

"I've found a game that's allowed me to do it. The amazing Masters experience I just had a few weeks ago is probably the highlight of what I've accomplished so far in my life on the golf course."