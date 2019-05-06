Levy breaks in Missouri, prompting evacuation

St. Charles County firefighters rescue a cat that was found in floodwaters in St. Charles County, Mo., on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

An RV park in St. Charles County, Mo., has been inundated with 10 feet of floodwater from the Mississippi River on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- A levee northwest of St. Louis broke Monday, inundating an RV park with waters from the swollen Mississippi River, local officials said.

The Elm Point Levee broke in Kampville, Mo., prompting a flash flood warning for St. Charles and St. Peters counties. Officials evacuated the On Wheels Storage RV and mobile home park directly in the path of the raging water.

Otherwise, officials said, the floodwaters mostly impacted agricultural lands and soccer fields.

In nearby Lincoln County, officials said the Mississippi River crested at 36.61 feet Sunday, the fourth-highest on record. The river has been at flood stage in the region since March, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, after weeks of heavy rains.

Pike County presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm told the newspaper the floodwaters have overtopped or broken seven levies in his county.

"Literally, Clarksville has been under water for two months. We can't declare disaster or anything until we know what's going on, until we can assess it," he said.