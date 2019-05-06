Google celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with new Doodle

May 6 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2019 with a new Doodle created in partnership with the 57 2019 U.S. State Teachers of the Year.

The colorful Doodle, displayed on Google's homepage, explores the theme of "A day in the life of a teacher." The doodle features school supplies, such as a pencil and glue, along with apples, a book and other items.

The 57 U.S. State Teachers of the Year visited Google headquarters in January for their first group meeting where they helped create the Doodle.

"I always have said if you put a group of teachers in a room together, magic organically happens! That magic-partnered with the technological capabilities of Google-made creating this Doodle and my entire week at Google some of the most memorable moments in my teaching career," National teacher of the year Rodney Robinson of Virginia said about the experience.

Google celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week every year with the company displaying in 2018 a Doodle that answered the question, "What does it mean to be a teacher?"