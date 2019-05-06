Experts expect drop in stock market after threat of new China tariffs

Wall Street traders are expecting a big selloff Monday in response to the treat of greater tariffs on Chinese goods and the continuation of a trade war. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- After weeks of record-breaking success on the stock market, experts anticipate a substantial selloff Monday after President DonaldTrump signaled that he will increase tariffs on imported China goods in the midst of trade talks between the countries.

Trump made the tariff threat in two Twitter posts Sunday, suggesting that the two countries are at odds in ongoing trade talks.

"For 10 months, China has been paying tariffs to the USA of 25 percent on 50 billion dollars of high tech, and 10 percent on 200 billion dollars of other goods," Trump wrote. "These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10 percent will go up to 25 percent on Friday.

"325 billion dollars of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed but will be shortly, at a rate of 25 percent," Trump continued. "The tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!"

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 are all bracing for losses after their futures appeared to indicate declines, CNBC reported. The Dow Jones futures indicated the drop could be as much as 500 points after trading opens at 9:30 a.m.

Shanghai's benchmark index fell 5.6 percent Monday despite China's efforts to limit the anticipated selloff, Bloomberg reported. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled three percent and the Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 1.2 percent. Oil futures also opened lower, CNN stated.Chinese officials were expected to travel to the U.S. for another round of trade talks.

"It's making the outcomes more binary, with everybody focused on the Friday deadline -- there doesn't seem to be much leeway now to much go past that," Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. "It's going to mean that investors will be very focused on the trade issues even beyond China."