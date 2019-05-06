CDC: 764 cases of measles reported in 23 states

There have been 764 cases of measles reported throughout 23 states in 2019, the Center for Disease Control reported Monday. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force

May 6 (UPI) -- More than 764 cases of measles have been reported throughout the United States in 2019, the Center for Disease Control reported Monday.

The number of reported cases as of May 3 increased by 60 from the previous week and the number of states with confirmed cases of measles rose from 22 to 23 after officials confirmed a case in Pennsylvania.

Measles outbreaks, which the CDC defines as instances of three or more cases, are currently taking place in New York, Michigan, New Jersey, California Georgia and Maryland.

"These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring," the CDC said.

Officials in New York's Rockland County said 215 people had confirmed cases of measles, 79.7 percent of which had not been vaccinated against the disease.

The number of reported measles cases so far in 2019 surpasses the previous high of 667 cases reported in 2014.

The United States experienced 23 outbreaks in 2014, many of which took place in Amish communities in Ohio and were associated with cases brought in from the Philippines.