Trump: Mueller should not testify before House Judiciary Committee

President Donald Trump said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify about his report regarding potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice by the president and his campaign in the 2016 presidential election. File Photo by Alex Wong/pool/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress regarding his Russia investigation.

Trump responded to comments by House Judiciary Committee member, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., that Mueller was tentatively scheduled to testify on May 15 about his report on potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice by the president and his campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

"Why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong no collusion conclusion?" Trump said referring to Mueller's report. "Bob Mueller should not testify. No records for the Dems!"

After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller.......- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Cicilline said the Judiciary Committee had set May 15 as a tentative date to meet with Mueller and that "the American people have a right to hear directly from him," but there was not an "absolute guarantee."

"The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller's attempts to testify, we hope that won't change," he said.

Cicilline later clarified his comments on Twitter, stating that no date had officially been agreed to.

"We are aiming to bring Mueller in on the 15th, but nothing has been agreed to yet," he wrote. "That's the date the Committee has proposed and we hope the Special Counsel will agree to it."