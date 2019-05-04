May 4 (UPI) -- A "catastrophic explosion" rocked a chemical plant in northern Illinois, killing at least one person with two missing and four hospitalized.

The blast occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at AB Specialty Silicones, a manufacturer of specialty silicone chemicals in Waukegan, about 40 miles north of Chicago, Cmdr. Joe Florip, a Waukegan police spokesman said in a CNN report. He said would "categorize this as a massive explosion" because "many neighboring properties are going to have damage,"

Steve Lenzi, spokesman for the Waukegan Fire Department, said at the scene around midnight "there is very heavy damage" from "fire and structural damage indicative of an explosion."

On Saturday morning, officials confirmed to WLS-TV they have found one body. Personnel are focusing on recovery after ending the search for the two missing workers because of structural instability and chemical concerns.

"I along with the staff of the Lake County Sheriff's Office are very hopeful the three missing workers at the chemical plant are located alive, and all of those injured have a fast recovery," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a message Saturday before the death was confirmed. "The City of Waukegan has the full support of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, as they continue search-and-rescue operations, and their investigation."

Plant personnel determined nine people were in the building at the time. Two people dud not need medical treatment.

Two people were transported to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan and two were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Megan Hener, who lives six blocks from the scene told The Lake County New-Sun the explosion was "massive" and the "building was leveled."

The explosion was heard and felt across the county, which is halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, Wis.

"I've had friends from Antioch, Grayslake and Libertyville call to see if I am all right," she said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office issued an alert via around 10 p.m. that "we are aware of a very loud explosion sound and ground shaking in the Gurnee area. We are working to determine the cause."

The agency urged people to "please stay out of the area and let the first-responders work."

"Our first responders again answered the call, putting themselves in danger, to help rescue victims involved in the explosion," said the sheriff, noting last week hundreds of Lake County first-responders answered dealt with a major chemical leak elsewhere.

At the scene, Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham told reporters that he wanted to thank all the first responders working on "this unfortunate situation."

He added: "I ask everyone out there to say prayers for the families of those that were hurt."

Hazardous materials technicians and other teams examined the scene, Lenzi said. The state fire marshal will assist with an investigation to determine a cause.