'A miracle': Jet slips off runway, crashes into river with minor injuries

May 4 (UPI) -- A Boeing 737 slid off the runway of Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, injuring some of the 136 passengers and seven crew members.

The plane, which departed from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba around 7:30 p.m., came to a rest in the St. Johns River at 9:40 p.m. Friday, said the National Transportation Board, which dispatched a Go Team.

The plane was not submerged and "every person is alive and accounted for," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Twitter.

"I think it's a miracle," Capt. Mike Conner, commanding of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, said at a news conference. "We could be talking about a different story this evening, so I think there's a lot to say about the professionalism of the folks that helped the passengers off the airplane because it very well could be worse."

HCA Healthcare said 11 people have been hospitalized, with four taken to Memorial, four transported to Orange Park Medical Center and three to Orange Park Medical Center Park West, WJAX-TV reported.

Naval Air Station Jackson posted on Facebook that minor injuries were reported, including some treated at the scene.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said 21 people were transported to local hospitals.

Approximately 90 personnel from rife and rescue responded.

"Ironically, our Special Operations team trained for an incident like this today with the marine units," the agency tweeted.

The passenger airplane, which was a Boeing 737-800, is operated by Miami Air. WJXX-TV reported Miami Air did not respond to inquiries.

The FAA said the flight was contracted by Department of Defense and not a commercial flight.

Connor said it wasn't known how long it would take to remove the plane from the river. The landing gear appeared to be resting on the river bed.

Crews began working to contain any jet fuel leaks.

Tara Lageman, who lives along the river across from the airport, said she didn't hear the plane go down but noticed lights from fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers.

"It was like the 4th of July," Lageman told WJXT-TV. "I came outside and could see all the lights and it was just like a steady stream of emergency vehicles going onto the runway."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter: "We are all 1 family. 1 people. 1 City." He followed it up with a tweet: "White House called to help as the situation was developing."

Several pets were in the cargo hold of the plane.

"Unfortunately, they have not been retrieved yet due to safety issues with the aircraft," NAS Jacksonville posted on Facebook. "Our hearts and prayers go out to those pet owners during this terrible incident."