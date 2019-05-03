World War II U.S. prisoner of war identified 7 decades after death

Army Sgt. Cread Shuey of Kansas died in September 1942 in a Philippine prisoner of war camp. File Photo courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

May 3 (UPI) -- Scientists have identified the remains of an Army sergeant who died more than seven decades ago in a Philippine prisoner of war camp during World War II, the Defense Department announced Friday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency named Army Sgt. Cread E. Shuey, 23, of Norton, Kan.

Shuey was taken prisoner during battle on Corregidor Island in April and May 1942. He was held at the Cabanatuan POW camp until his death Sept. 27, 1942. He was buried at the local Cabanatuan camp cemetery along with other prisoners who died.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service exhumed U.S. service members buried in the cemetery, but officials were unable to identify Shuey at the time. He was reburied at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

The Defense Department exhumed his remains again in May 2016 and were able to identify him using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, and circumstantial and material evidence.

Shuey's family reburied him in Tucson, Ariz.

His name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, where a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate his identification.