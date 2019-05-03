SpaceX launch with CRS-17 scrubs Friday, will try again Saturday

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on May 02, 2019. This will be the 17th cargo delivery mission for NASA and it is set for lift-off on May 03 under the Commercial Resupply Services agreement. On board Dragon is approximately 3 tons of equipment and supplies destined to the International Space Station. .Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket as it headed to Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's launch of the CRS-17 cargo mission to the International Space Station scrubbed Friday morning.

The company tweeted that it was standing down due to an electrical issue on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. Another launch is set for 2:48 a.m. Saturday.

The capsule is packed with 5,500 pounds research, crew supplies and hardware, on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster on the droneship about 12 miles off the coast.

On board the capsule are materials to support dozens of science and research investigations that will occur during ISS Expeditions 59 and 60, including NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 that will be installed robotically on the exterior of the space station.

The mission previously had been set for Wednesday but an issue with the International Space Station's electrical power system earlier in the week had caused a delay. NASA said that had been resolved by Thursday.