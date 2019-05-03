Several eagles and a great horned owl have been found dead from poisoning in recent months in Maryland, prompting state authorities to offer a $10,000 reward for information in the case. Robert L Kothenbeutel/Shutterstock

May 3 (UPI) -- Maryland state authorities are investigating the deaths of several eagles and a great horned owl who were found poisoned in the Eastern Shore area in recent months.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Maryland Natural Resources police are asking for the public's help to find who is leaving the bait laced with Carbofuran, sold under the name Furadan, in fields, along the edge of the woods and directly in fox dens, the agencies said in a statement.

Seven bald eagles and a great horned owl have been found dead while others were rescued and treated. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in this case.

Authorities believe the deaths are related. Eagles and owls might not be the primary target of the poisoning, but Furadan is so toxic that birds of prey can die after feeding on an animal that had consumed it.

One eagle died and two others were sickened after feeding on the carcass of a red fox on April 3, authorities said.

"The USFWS and NRP are both disappointed and frustrated that this activity continues to occur in this area of Maryland," the agencies said in a statement. "There are legal methods and means of dealing with nuisance predators."

Bald eagles are not considered endangered anymore, but they still are federally protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Authorities have interviewed landowners, hunters and others in the area but none have any information on the poisonings. Another 13 eagles were poisoned near Federalsburg, Md., in 2016.

"It is hard to believe that not one person has information of persons placing toxic poison that has killed no fewer than 20 eagles in these areas," said resident agent in charge Jay Pilgrim, who supervises USFWS efforts in Maryland and other states. "The only way this stops is if the local communities come forward with information."