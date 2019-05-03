Judge OKs Fiat Chrysler $307M emissions settlement

Under the terms of the settlement, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will install a software fix and pay owners more than $3,000 in compensation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California on Friday approved Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' $307.5 million settlement for a class-action lawsuit over illegal emissions-control software.

Under the terms of the agreement, about 100,000 owners of 2014-16 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0-liter diesel vehicles will be eligible for $3,075 after a software upgrade is completed.

FCA announced the tentative deal in January as part of a larger $800 million agreement with the Department of Justice. In addition to the $307 million going to vehicle owners, the automaker also must pay $311 million in civil penalties.

German parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH agreed to pay $27.5 million as part of the settlement with consumers and pay $103.7 million to 50 jurisdictions.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, the law firm that represented the plaintiffs in the case, said it was pleased with the court's approval.

"This agreement accomplishes our goals of holding FCA and Bosch accountable for their diesel emissions cheating, and of compensating consumers while protecting our environment," said Elizabeth Cabraser, lead counsel from the firm.

The Environmental Protection Agency first accused Fiat Chrysler of using the software in a complaint that was later joined by the Justice Department and the state of California.

The Justice Department stopped short of accusing Fiat Chrysler of intentionally engineering its software to cheat during emission tests.