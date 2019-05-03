Trending Stories

Accused UNCC shooter doesn't appear in first court hearing
Georgia man executed in 1994 double murder
Trump formally nominates Kelly Craft as U.N. ambassador
Senate fails to override Trump's veto, continuing U.S. involvement in Yemen
Interior Department to roll back offshore drilling safety rules

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Indiana construction workers discover 12,000-year-old mastodon
Trump, Putin discuss Mueller report in hourlong phone call
Federal judges strike down Ohio's gerrymandered congressional maps
Pew Research Center: More women, young people voted in 2018 midterms
Thieves take entire Pepsi vending machine from Washington state business
 
Back to Article
/