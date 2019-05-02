Watch live: Trumps observe National Day of Prayer

May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend a White House event recognizing the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. EDT in the Rose Garden.

The Trumps attended a dinner Wednesday night at the White House to recognize the annual day of prayer and meditation.

"America will be a nation that believes forever, and we certainly believe -- more than anyone -- the power of prayer," the president said. "It's the most powerful thing there is."