The seat is empty for Attorney General William P. Barr, who declined to appear for the hearing.

Ranking member of the House judiciary Committee Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., makes remarks during hearings, on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., bites into a piece of chicken at a House judiciary committee hearing Thursday, which was supposed to elicit testimony from Attorney General William Barr.

May 2 (UPI) -- A House judiciary committee hearing went on Thursday without U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who declined to appear and take questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election -- prompting lawmakers to trade barbs.

Barr announced his plan to skip the House hearing Wednesday after testifying before the Senate judiciary committee. He'd said he opposed the format of the House hearing, at which Democrats wanted to have a counsel question him.

Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., accused the Trump administration of ignoring the committee's subpoenas in order to prevent lawmakers "from providing any check whatsoever to even his most reckless decisions.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., suggested the committee hold Barr in contempt for failing to comply with its subpoena.

Things took a theatrical turn when Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., brought in a bucket of KFC chicken and a ceramic chicken into the hearing and set them on the table where Barr would have been seated.

The panel's ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, described the hearing as a political stunt to prevent Barr from wanting to testify.

"They want it to look like an impeachment hearing because they won't bring impeachment proceedings," he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who does not sit on the judiciary committee, accused Barr of lying to Senate lawmakers in Wednesday's testimony about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.

"What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States," she said during her weekly news conference. "That's a crime.

"Nobody is above the law."