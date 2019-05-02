Georgia man executed in 1994 double murder

May 2 (UPI) -- Scotty Morrow, who was convicted in a 1994 double murder, was executed Thursday -- Georgia's first one this year.

Morrow, 52, was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. by lethal injection at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, the state has executed 50 prisoners.

Morrow was convicted in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Ann Young, and her friend, Tonya Woods, at Young's home in Gainesville in December 1994. A third woman survived being shot.

The execution was set for 7 p.m., but delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal for mercy at about 9 p.m. On Thursday afternoon, Georgia Supreme Court to reject an appeal. And on Wednesday, the state Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency.

His last meal was a hamburger, chicken and waffles, two hot dogs, a bag of buttered popcorn, a pint of butter pecan ice cream and a large lemonade. He finished only about half the meal, according to a Department of Corrections spokeswoman.

On Wednesday, WSB-TV's Mark Winne spoke with Morrow on the phone, asking him: "Are you prepared to die?"

Morrow said: "I don't want to die, but I'm at peace, you know, if God so wills it that it's gonna be done. I don't want to, but if that's what happens, I can't change anything."