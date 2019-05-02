May 2 (UPI) -- Burger King is bringing attention to mental health issues -- and taking a stab at rival McDonald's -- with a line of so-called Real Meals, boxed hamburger combos with different moods.

The meals, which all include a Whopper hamburger, French fries and a drink, come in boxes with handles -- a la McDonald's Happy Meals -- but each is a different color and showcases a different emotion. The varieties include Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal and DGAF Meal.

"'Happy' isn't one of them," the fast-food restaurant said in a statement.

Burger King introduced the campaign to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

"A natural extension of encouraging people to 'be their way' is encouraging them to 'feel their way,'" Burger King said.

"With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect. With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel."