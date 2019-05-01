Trystan Andrew Terrell faces two counts of murder in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Photo courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

May 1 (UPI) -- The accused gunman in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that killed two people faces two counts of murder, jail records indicate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, of Charlotte on Tuesday after they say he opened fire on students attending a science and technology class. He also faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of having a gun on education property and one count of discharging a firearm on education property.

University Chancellor Philip Dubois told WBT Radio in Charlotte that the two students who died were Ellis Parker, 19, and Riley Howell, 21. The four injured students were Rami Alramadhan, 20; Sean Depart, 20; Emily Houpt, 23; and Drew Pescaro, 19.

Three of the injured students were in critical condition.

RELATED New Zealand media agree to Christchurch trial coverage protocols

Police dispatch received a call around 4:40 p.m. of the shooting near Kennedy Hall and put the school on lockdown. Around 11 p.m., officials allowed the remaining occupants at the school to leave campus.

UNCC canceled classes through Sunday and non-essential school employees stayed at home Wednesday. Final exams were expected to begin this week.

At least two officers arrested Terrell after the shooting. He was scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County Court on Thursday.

Campus police Chief Jeff Baker told reporters Tuesday that Terrell was "not somebody on our radar." It's unclear if the suspected shooter targeted a specific victim.

Terrell moved to North Carolina from Texas and he has no prior records in either state. He attended Central Piedmont Community College until Spring 2018, then he transferred to UNCC. He withdrew from all classes earlier this semester except the science class where the shooting took place.

RELATED Woman killed in San Diego synagogue shooting laid to rest