Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks at a press conference on the Green New Deal on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 26. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has announced a "Clean Elections Plan" she touts as critical in getting other progressive policies passed with less lobbyist interference.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., unveiled the plan Tuesday, which aims to establish a campaign finance alternative to Super PACS.

Just 11 individuals are responsible for donating $1 billion of the $5 billion collected by Super PACs from 2008 to 2018, she said.

"When the NRA wants to prevent gun reform, they funnel money into the campaigns of candidates nationwide to make sure they don't vote for common sense gun reform," Gillibrand said in a statement on her website. "Insurance companies do the same to block Medicare for All and prevent us from guaranteeing healthcare as a right, not a privilege. The story is the same with polluters. And drug companies. And oil companies. The list goes on."

As an alternative, Gillibrand outlines a program called "Democracy Dollars" that can be given to every eligible voter in the country. The voter can donate the money, $200, to the candidate of their choice in each federal race. If there is a Senate, House and presidential election, a voter could get up to $600, $200 to each candidate. They can give the whole $200 to one candidate or divide it up, with $10 minimum, to multiple candidates.

Federal candidates are eligible to receive Democracy Dollars if they agree to cap all individual cash donations at $200.

Candidates who opt out can still get large cash donations like they do now but they won't get any Democracy Dollars, limiting the number of people who can support their campaign.

Democracy Dollars would be funded by closing a tax loophole in which workers subsidize top executive salaries -- those making 25 times the median salary of their employees, or more than $1 million, whichever is less. Closing that loophole would raise more than $60 billion in 10 years to pay for Democracy Dollars.

"Big money in politics has bred a culture where special interests and wealthy mega-donors -- who are overwhelmingly white, male and older -- have all the influence over our elections," Gillibrand said.

Under the plan, candidates for president, Senate and House of Representatives would have to make a choice early in their campaign. The Democracy Dollars gives candidates an incentive to raise money from the masses and gets voters to participate.

"Will their campaign be powered by a handful of wealthy elites or by the people?" Gillibrand said. "The multiplier effect of the program means candidates could raise more in small donations from many people than they could in larger donations from far fewer people."

Gillibrand is among a crowded field of candidates, including many of her colleagues in Congress, seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.