May 1 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 is off to its best yearly start in more than three decades and its best monthly streak in more than eight years.

Between January and April, the index climbed 18 percent -- the best four-month opening of any year since 1987, which saw a 19 percent gain. It's also the best monthly streak since December 2010.

Only four other times since World War II has the S&P 500 opened the year with at least a 15 percent gain in the first four months -- 1967, 1975, 1983 and 1987.

Some analysts warn, however, that those other historic cases saw a slump after the hot start. In 1987, the S&P crashed 13 percent from May to November -- and the other three flattened over that time.

Historically, experts say, the S&P 500 on average performs better over the first few months of the year than it does from May to November.

The S&P reached an intraday record of 2,949.52 Monday -- its first record intraday high since September. Last week, it reached a record 2,933.68 points and broke its previous high from last September. The Nasdaq also set a record of 8120.82 on the same day.