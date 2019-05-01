Iowa city flooded as levee breached by Mississippi

May 1 (UPI) -- Portions of a downtown Iowa city were flooded after a levee intended to keep the Mississippi River's rising waters at bay failed, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the temporary levee began to be breached as Davenport Police and fire were telling people to leave the area, The Quad-City Times reported.

"The temporary flood protection levee that they put in place failed this afternoon and it's inundating a portion of downtown Davenport," Scott County Emergency Management Director told The Weather Channel.

Some four blocks of the downtown Davenport were flooded with up to six feet of water, he said.

The National Weather Service sent a flash flood alert at around 4 p.m., urging residents to seek higher ground.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR DOWNTOWN DAVENPORT!!! Immediately seek higher ground if you are in this area! The Mississippi River flood waters may soon breach a portion of the flood barrier. Flash flooding may develop shortly. #iawx #ilwx #flood— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 30, 2019

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said there were no reported injuries.

The breach of the levee came as Iowa and Minnesota were bracing for flooding.

The National Weather Service expects the Mississippi River to crest near record levels for the Quad Cities region.

The weather service's warning on Tuesday was lifted at about 7:30 p.m., but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds thinks the situation could be worse Wednesday.

"Flooding will likely worsen tomorrow, so please remain vigilant, follow directions from local officials and law enforcement and be prepared to evacuate if necessary," she said in a tweet.