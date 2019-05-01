Federal Reserve leaves interest rate unchanged

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other policy makers unanimously decided that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve unanimously decided Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest unchanged.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other policy makers chose to keep the federal funds rate between 2.24 percent and 2.5 percent after their two-day policy meeting in Washington, D.C., adding it would take a measured approach in deciding when to next adjust it.

"In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes," the policy statement released by the Federal Open Market Committee said.

The Fed noted that it received information indicating that the labor market had remained "strong" and economic activity was rising at a "solid" rate.

"On balance, market-based measures of inflation compensation hav remained low in recent months and survey based measures of long term inflation expectations are little changed," the committee said.

Wednesday's decision came a day after President Donald Trump called for the Fed to lower rates.

"Our Federal Reserve has incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We have the potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point and some quantitative easing.

In December, the FOMC indicated it would raise rates twice in 2019, but has yet to announce any hikes so far.

During its second announcement of 2019 in March, the Fed also elected to keep interest rates unchanged after hiking rates every other meeting since December 2017.