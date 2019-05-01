Following tornadoes over the southern Plains on Tuesday, more severe weather is in store Wednesday to Thursday over a more broad area of the central United States. The risks include isolated tornadoes.

The main threat for severe thunderstorms, including the potential for a handful of a few tornadoes, will extend from central Texas to southern Missouri into Wednesday night.

The more common threats will be from damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours that will lead to localized flooding problems.

RELATED Iowa city flooded as levee breached by Mississippi

A small number of the severe thunderstorms may also produce hail.

More than a dozen states will be at risk for severe weather on Thursday.

On Thursday, the greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will continue over the southern Plains, with a second pocket of severe weather likely over the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

The main threat from the storms on Thursday are likely to be from damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning strikes, along with the ongoing urban flood potential.

Heavy to locally severe storms will likely occur in between both of these areas and may extend into parts of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states.

Even though the risk of tornadoes will be lower on Thursday, when compared to that of Wednesday and especially from Tuesday, there may still be a chance of a couple of isolated tornadoes.

With events ramping up at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., officials and spectators will need to monitor the risk for severe weather, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The most concentrated area of rain and risk of urban and small stream flooding through Thursday is expected from central Texas to much of Arkansas, southeastern Oklahoma, central and southeastern Missouri, northern and western Kentucky and portions of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Part of this area from Wednesday to Thursday night is likely to receive 2-4 inches of rain with a max of 7 inches. This is in addition to rain that has fallen early this week.

On Friday, the overall threat of severe thunderstorms is forecast to be significantly lower. There may still be some heavy to locally severe storms in parts of central and southeastern Texas. A small pocket with similar threats may center over part of the mid-Atlantic region.

Severe thunderstorms yielded approximately two dozen tornado reports on Tuesday.