Barr to testify in Senate, say DOJ is finished with Mueller probe

May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr will tell a Senate committee Wednesday the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is finished.

Barr will testify before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday to answer questions following the release of a redacted version of the full Mueller report -- which concluded there was no evidence that President Donald Trump's 2016 electoral campaign colluded with Russia during the race. The report also listed several "episodes" in which it said Trump potentially obstructed justice. Mueller, however, made no direct conclusions on whether that amounted to a crime by the president.

"The responsibility of the Department of Justice, when it comes to law enforcement, is to determine whether crimes have been committed and to prosecute those crimes under the principles of federal prosecution," Barr will tell lawmakers Wednesday, according to prepared remarks. "With the completion of the Special Counsel's investigation and the resulting prosecutorial decisions, the department's work on this matter is at an end."

Wednesday's hearing starts at 10 a.m. EDT, and may be the first of two for Barr in Congress this week. He is scheduled to appear before the House judiciary committee Thursday, but has threatened to skip the proceeding because of the format set up by Democratic leaders.

RELATED House intelligence refers Erik Prince to Justice Department for probe

"From here on, the exercise of responding and reacting to the report is a matter for the American people and the political process," Barr said in his prepared remarks. "As I'm sure you agree, it is vitally important for the Department of Justice to stand apart from the political process and not be become an adjunct of it."

Barr will say the Justice Department plans to continue prosecutions that are already underway now and will have a separate investigation into the FBI's conduct during the Russia investigation, and ultimately issue a report on bureau's use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"Once a prosecutor has exhausted his investigation into the facts of a case, he or she faces a binary choice: either to commence or to decline procession," Barr will say. "The appointment of a Special Counsel and the investigation of the conduct of the President of the United States do not change these rules."

Democrats were highly critical of Barr in March when he gave only a four-page summary of the Mueller report. Weeks of wrangling eventually produced the redacted version, but the department has still yet to release the full version to lawmakers or the public. Mueller himself has also critical of Barr's synopsis.

"If he didn't want confusion, he should have made a decision," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney, said. "He was made special counsel to make decisions, and the fact he didn't says to me [that Trump is] innocent."

During Barr's confirmation hearing earlier this year, he said he would allow Mueller to finish his work without interference. Barr will reiterate that Wednesday by saying, "at no point did I, or anyone at the Department of Justice, overrule the special counsel on any proposed action."