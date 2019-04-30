An annual survey Tuesday showed U.S. carriers improved their overall satisfaction scores over the past year, but not my much. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- U.S. airlines have shown a slight improvement over the past year when it comes to passenger satisfaction, the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index said Tuesday.

The index, based on customer interviews over the last 12 months, said U.S. passenger satisfaction improved by 1.4 percent to 74 -- on a scale of 1 to 100. The ACSI report said that passenger satisfaction score sunk as low as 60 just 10 years ago.

"This year, several airlines registered gains: Alaska, Delta, United, Frontier and Spirit," the study said. "Alaska emerged as the new leader in 2019 with a 1 percent gain to an ACSI score of 80. The airline's merger with Virgin America has paid off, according to passengers, who benefited from an expanded network and lower fares."

Southwest, which scored 80 last year, fell to 79 -- and into a tie with JetBlue. United made the greatest leap for a U.S. carrier, up 4 percent to a score of 70 -- followed by Frontier with a score of 64. Budget carrier Allegiant saw the biggest drop, 4 percent to 71.

The study cited the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max 8 airliners in the last six months as a factor in Tuesday's scores.

"Recent deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 Max has left Southwest vulnerable to safety concerns," it said. "It has more Boeing 737 Max models than any other airline. Approximately 9,400 Southwest flights were canceled the first quarter due to safety concerns and/or bad weather."

The Max 8 was grounded worldwide last month after the second crash in Ethiopia. Preliminary investigations have found similarities between the two accidents.

The survey said, overall, airlines improved by one point in three areas -- boarding experiences (a score of 79), call center satisfaction (78) and range of flight schedules (77).

The index also looked at hotel satisfaction among travelers, which dropped 1.3 percent over the past year. Hilton was the top chain with 82 points, followed by Marriott (81), Hyatt (79) InterContinental (77) and Best Western (77).