Trump sues Deutsche Bank, Capital One to keep financial records from House Committees

April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump, his adult children and his company filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One to keep them from releasing their financial records to Democratic House committees.

Filed with a federal court in Manhattan Monday, the suit argues that the subpoenas by the Democratic House committees "have no legitimate legislative purpose" while violating their rights to privacy.

"This case involves congressional subpoenas that have no legitimate or lawful purpose," the court documents said. "The Subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses and the private information of the President and his family and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage."

The suit by the Trumps comes in response to the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees having subpoenaed Deutsche Bank as well as other unnamed financial institutions on April 15 for his records as part of an investigation into whether foreign entities have influence over the president.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said in a statement that the committee takes potential manipulation of the nation's financial system seriously, which is why her committee issued one of the two subpoenas.

"The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the president and his associates, as thoroughly as possible pursuant to its oversight authority, and will follow the facts wherever they may lead," she said.

The financial institutions subpoenaed were Deutsche Bank and Capital One as they have "long provided business and personal banking services to" the Trump family and their business, Monday's suit said.

The lawsuit said the subpoenas by the committees are not only invalid because they have no legitimate legislative purpose but that they violate the right to financial privacy as they call for financial information from at least Deutsche Bank going back to Jan. 1, 2010, several years before Trump would be voted president.

"The Committees want this personal information in the hopes they will find something to score political points against the President leading up to the 2020 election," the suit said.

The court documents state the president is suing the financial institutions to place injunctions against the two banks from revealing his, his family's and his company's financial information as well as for costs, expenses and attorney fees.