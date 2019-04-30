Texas police arrest man for shooting death of Uber passenger

Neilo Jhaman Johnson, 25, was arrested following a short search by police had them asking the public for help identifying the shooter. Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office

April 30 (UPI) -- Texas police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to last Friday's shooting death of an Uber passenger.

Neilo Jhaman Johnson was arrested and charged with murder Monday for the death of James Grant Booker, Harris Country Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday, police responded to a shooting and found Booker dead with several gunshot wounds in the back of a Jeep Compass parked near the intersection of West FM 1960 and T.C. Jester.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Uber driver, who was uninjured in the attack, told police that the two men were together when he arrived to pick them up.

Booker entered the back passenger seat of the vehicle while Johnson moved as if to enter from the driver's side.

Johnson then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds into the backseat of the car.

Gonzalez said the driver drove about a mile away before calling the police from a parking lot.

The arrest follows a short search for a suspect, who was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

Police had requested the public's help in trying to identify the shooter.

"Very proud of our [Harris Country Sherrif's Office] investigators," Gonzalez said on Twitter while announcing that an arrest in the case had been made. "They put in a lot of work to get the job done and keep our community safe."