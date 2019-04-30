Shooting at UNC campus leaves two dead

April 30 (UPI) -- A shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday left two people dead and four people injured, emergency officials said.

Law enforcement officials told WCNC-TV in Charlotte a student opened fire at the school near Kennedy Hall. Emergency Medical Services said the suspected gunman was in custody.

Of the four injured in the shooting, two were in life-threatening injuries, Medic said. Two people were declared dead on the scene.

School officials put the campus on lockdown around 6 p.m. and had not lifted it as of 8 p.m. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department instructed family members of students and workers on campus to meet at a nearby grocery store to be reunited.

"Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved," CMPD tweeted. "CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place."