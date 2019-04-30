April 30 (UPI) -- One person was in custody following a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday that left two people dead and four injured, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

Charges were pending.

The suspect, who was armed with a pistol, was apprehended by two or three campus police officers who rushed into the building where the shots originated from, Police Chief Jeff Baker said in a news conference.

"We were able to get into the building quick enough to where we actually took custody of the suspect," Baker said. "He was disarmed and he was taken into custody by our officers."

Two people died at the scene and three of the injured were in critical condition, Baker said.

"I can't tell you the sadness of the entire community to know that a situation like this has occurred on our campus," he said. "We are all pretty much devastated to know anything like this."

Baker said Terrell was not someone who was on his "radar."

Police dispatch received a call around 4:40 p.m. of a shooting on campus and put the school immediately under lockdown with the push of a button, he said.

As the shooting began, the school tweeted out "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately."

School officials said the campus was under lockdown from around 6 p.m. At around 6:45 p.m. buildings were being swept by police. And at around 11 p.m., remaining occupants on campus were permitted to leave, UNCC said on Twitter.

"Our officers' actions definitely saved lives, there's no doubt about that," Baker said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said it was a "tragic day for Charlotte."

"We mourn the lives lost and we will all be here to support each other," he said in a tweet. "I commend the first responders for their quick action and am grateful that the campus is now secure."

Tuesday was the last day of classes and exams were canceled through Sunday, the university said.

Rep. Alma Adams said the community has too much death to "senseless gun violence.

"As a mother and grandmother, my heart aches for those who have lost their loved ones," she said in a statement. "My prayers are with everyone affected by this unimaginable heartbreak."