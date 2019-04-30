New York Mayor Bill de Blasio bans booze ads on city property

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday an executive order banning alcohol advertisements on city property. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that booze advertisements will be banned on city property.

De Blasio signed an executive order that bans alcohol advertisements on city-owned or controlled property, such as bus shelters, newsstands, phone booths or Wi-Fi or recycling kiosks. Property authorized for the sale or consumption of alcohol is exempt from the order.

The order aims to protect "the health and safety of New Yorkers," arguing that alcohol ads could lead to adults drinking more and may make underage drinking more likely.

Research shows that subway ads for alcohol are disproportionately targeted to racial/ethnic minorities, including adults and children in high-poverty neighborhoods.

Thousands of New Yorkers die each year due to excessive alcohol consumption, and injuries related to alcohol consumption lead to tens of thousands of hospital visits, the order states.

"There's no doubt that far too many New Yorkers struggle with serious substance misuse issues, among them excessive drinking," de Blasio said. "This order banning alcohol ads from city property reaffirms our commitment to health equity and our stand to protect the well-being of all New Yorkers."

The ban takes effect immediately. Any future advertising contracts will have to exclude alcohol, but existing ads will be allowed to remain until their contract terms end.

Over a year ago, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board banned advertising alcoholic beverages on New York City buses and subways after public outcry that such ads encourage underage drinking.

De Blasio has also been using his authority to fight climate change. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order banning city agencies from purchasing single-use plastics. On Jan. 1, he banned single-use polystyrene and last year, plastic straws.