Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the SpaceX’s Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station on December 5, 2018. Photo courtesy of NASA.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30 (UPI) -- This week's resupply mission to the International Space Station, CRS-17, has moved back to early Friday morning while an electrical issue on ISS is evaluated.

The launch had been set for as early as 3:59 a.m. Wednesday, but it has now been changed to 3:11 a.m. Friday, with a potential to move again to Saturday if weather is bad.

"Monday morning, teams identified an issue with the International Space Station's electrical power system and are working to identify the root cause and restore full power to the system. There are no immediate concerns for the crew or the station," according to NASA's blog page.

The weather squadron said primary concerns Friday are precipitation, cumulus clouds and thick cloud layers, but a "slight improvement is expected for Saturday morning's attempt."

The visitors' center at Kennedy Space Center said the delay means no official launch viewing will be held on its property, and any tickets purchased for Wednesday will be refunded.

Supplies will fly aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule carried by a SpaceX Faclon 9 rocket. It's the 17th SpaceX mission under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract.

On board will be materials to support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during ISS Expeditions 59 and 60, including NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 that will be installed robotically on the exterior of the space station.