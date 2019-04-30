Facebook redesign emphasizes community engagement

Facebook unveiled a new look for its website and mobile app Tuesday, which designed to new encourage group conversations on the platform. Photo by Facebook

April 30 (UPI) -- Facebook unveiled a new look for its website and mobile app Tuesday that is designed to encourage group conversations on the platform.

Company officials announced the redesign at F8, the social media network's annual conference.

"This redesign makes it easy for people to go from public spaces to more private ones, like Groups," a company news release read. "When people find the right one, it often becomes the most meaningful part of how they use Facebook."

Users can now view the activity of groups they belong to in their News Feed. When activities appear, users can post content to groups directly from their News Feed. A new discovery tool should also help users more easily find new groups to join based on their interests.

The social media giant also introduced a new feature to Facebook Dating, called Secret Crush.

"People have told us that they believe there is an opportunity to explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends," the release read.

The feature allows users to send anonymous Secret Crush notifications to the friend of a friend, someone within the same group or someone who's attended the same event. Users can send up to nine secret crush notifications, which are not revealed unless the crush sends one back.

Before Tuesday, Facebook Dating was only available in Canada, Argentina, Columbia, Thailand and Mexico. Now, users in 14 additional countries can use the feature too, including users in Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana and Vietnam.

"Today, more than 400 million people on Facebook belong to a group that they find meaningful," the release read. "That's why we're introducing new tools that will make it easier for you to discover and engage with groups of people who share your interests."