April 30 (UPI) -- A tweet sent out by the United States' largest banking institution that was designed to encourage Americans to save money instead drew a heavy dose of criticism.

Chase bank sent a tweet for "Motivation Monday" that depicted a fictional conversation between a customer and their bank account, with the account holder asking why the balance was so low.

The three responses -- "make coffee at home," "eat the food that's already in the fridge" and "you don't need a cab, it's only three blocks" -- drew a wave of backlash.

Critics said it implied that poverty was a choice instead of a result of other factors like illness, loss of jobs or living wages. A point of contention among critics was the $25 billion bailout the bank received in 2008 -- which many experts argue was the result of poor money management.

Among the critics -- 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who slammed the bank for "rising costs" and "stagnant wages." She also criticized the bank for taking the bailout while many Americans lost homes, jobs and savings.

"Hey Chase, try paying your workers more," Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., tweeted. "Families aren't spending frivolously; they're trying to pay rent."

Porter also said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon should apologize, and suggested "Tone Deaf Tuesday" -- and possibly "Time to Retire Thursday."