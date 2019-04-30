3 dead after tour helicopter crashes onto Hawaii street

April 30 (UPI) -- Hawaiian authorities are working Tuesday to determine why a touring helicopter crashed onto a street in Kailua and killed three people.

The four-seat Robinson R44 chopper went down Monday, nose first, witnesses and police said. The helicopter caught fire after it hit the ground.

Paramedics were at the scene immediately because they'd responded to a separate call about 30 feet away, officials said. Two people were pulled from the wreckage as neighbors tried to put out the fire with a garden hose.

"Neighbors were doing a heroic effort trying to put out the fire and also trying to get the patients away from the burning aircraft," said Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman for the Kailua Emergency Services Department.

None of the three on board survived, authorities said.

Oneawa Street was closed for several hours after the crash. No one on the ground was hurt.

The helicopter was owned by the tour company Novictor Helicopters, which said it's working with federal investigators to determine a cause.

Debris scattered onto eight different properties, including a cellphone that fell onto a roof and a shoe that landed in a backyard. One vehicle was damaged.

Honolulu Police Lt. Wayne Wong said the chopper may have clipped power lines before it went down. Authorities are looking at a surveillance video that captured the accident.

"Oneawa is a very busy street," Wong said. "It could have impacted a bigger part of the community. So we're just fortunate."