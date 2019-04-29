A zinc processing plant caught fire Sunday night and by 2 a.m. Monday, a half-mile radius around the plant was evacuated in Mooresboro, N.C. Photo by Chesnee Community Fire Dept. Inc./Facebook

April 29 (UPI) -- A fire at a zinc processing plant in North Carolina prompted a mandatory evacuation for homeowners within a half-mile radius early Monday.

The American Zinc Products Plant in Mooresboro, N.C., caught fire Sunday night, sending flames 60 to 75 feet in the air. The fire started emitting toxic fumes, including sulfuric acid. By 2 a.m., sheriff's deputies started knocking on doors to wake up residents for a mandatory evacuation. Mooresboro is about 65 miles west of Charlotte.

Once the acid was detected, firefighters switched to unmanned nozzles to battle the flames to keep the rescuers safe.

"The concerns are not necessarily the zinc," Assistant Fire Marshall John Greenway said. "The concern is that sulfuric acid has been released. We're in the beginning stage of investigating the scene. We've had the decontamination firemen out here and their gear tested positive as hazardous so we have contained the fire to the building."

By 8:45 a.m. Monday, the fire was 95 percent extinguished and Environmental Protection Agency officials were testing the air again to see if residents could be allowed to come back home.

A temporary shelter was first set up at a middle school but was later moved to the high school's auxiliary gym. The evacuees could stay there during school hours without closing the school.

No injuries were reported.

Inhaling large amounts of zinc can cause metal fume fever, which typically stops after exposure to zinc ceases.