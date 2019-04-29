Watch live: Lady Bears become 1st female team to visit Trump White House

April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to welcome the Baylor University women's basketball team to the White House on Monday to honor the team's NCAA championship.

The Lady Bears will become the first female sporting team to accept an invitation from Trump. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3:45 p.m. EDT in the State Dining Room.

The Bears won their third women's NCAA title April 7 with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame. The team met with President Barack Obama in 2012 and President George W. Bush in 2005 after their first two title victories.

The winners of the 2019 men's NCAA championship, University of Virginia, declined an invitation from the White House.