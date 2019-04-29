Several U.S. airlines were hit by a technical problem with their booking and reservations systems on Monday, causing departure delays. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Several U.S. airlines were affected Monday by a system-wide computer outage used for reservations and bookings.

Alaska Airlines, WestJet, JetBlue and American Airlines customers reported issues with ticketing. American said the "technical issue" was resolved by early afternoon with no major impact on flights.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known.

"We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience," ticket provider Sabre said in a statement.

The problem occurred just weeks after a nationwide outage on April 1 that slowed departures. The Aerodata computer program, which monitors balance and weight of flights, crashed for a brief time. The Federal Aviation Administration said several carriers were affected by that outage, including American, Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Air.