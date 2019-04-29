Thank you to @realDonaldTrump and the @WhiteHouse staff for a great experience for the Lady Bears! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/SR7noDCphT

April 29 (UPI) -- The Baylor University women's basketball became the first female championship team to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The NCAA Women's basketball champions were served a selection of fast food items from Wendy's, McDonalds and Burger King in the State Dining Room, as other collegiate sports teams, beginning with the Clemson Tigers football team, have.

"Thank you to Donald Trump and the White House staff for a great experience for the Lady Bears!" the team's official Twitter account wrote.

Coach Kim Mulkey presented Trump with several gifts including a signed basketball, a championship hat and a custom jersey with the name "Trump" embroidered on the back, which he joked would allow him to show off his "toned" arms.

During the trip, the team also visited the Jefferson Memorial, Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial in addition to touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Texas news station KWTX reported.

The Bears won their third women's NCAA title April 7 with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame. The team met with President Barack Obama in 2012 and President George W. Bush in 2005 after their first two title victories.

The winners of the 2019 men's NCAA championship, University of Virginia, declined an invitation from the White House.