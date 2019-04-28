Guantanamo prison commander fired

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Ring served as commander of the Joint Task Force Guantanamo since April 2018. Photo courtesy Joint Task Force Guantanamo

April 28 (UPI) -- The commander of the detention camps at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been fired, the Department of Defense said.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Ring was relieved of his duties as commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo Saturday by U.S. Southern Command Commander Adm. Craig Faller due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," SOUTHCOM said in the press release.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey, Ring's deputy commander, has been assigned as acting commander.

"This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO," the press release said.

There are currently 40 detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

SOUTHCOM spokeswoman Col. Amanda Azubuike told the New York Times that the decision to dismiss Ring followed a monthlong investigation, which opened in March, and was not connected to a recent media visit he hosted at the prison.

Ring was assigned duties within SOUTHCOM, Azubuike said.

"The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction," Azubuike said. "When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public's trust and confidence in our military leaders."

Ring took over command of Joint Task Force Guantanamo from Rear Adm. Edward Cashman April 17, 2018, SOUTHCOM said in a press release announcing Ring's appointment.