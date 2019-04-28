April 28 (UPI) -- Crews rescued five people that had been trapped in a Virginia cave for nearly two days on Sunday.

All five hikers were rescued from Cyclops Cave near the town of Cleveland, Va., just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jeff Stern, the state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management wrote on Twitter.

"Very proud of all rescue personnel from multiple local and state groups and agencies," Stern wrote.

The rescue operations began at around noon on Sunday, after crews from Blacksburg, Va., and North Carolina arrived at the scene.

Billy Chrimes, search-and-rescue coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management told ABC News said it didn't appear the men were too far into the cave.

Chrimes added that the group did not bring enough food and water to last a sustained period of time, but rescuers provided them water after their arrival.

Sheriff's Office Major Bill Watson said at least two of the cavers will have to be treated for hypothermia after having been trapped in the cave since around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Jess Powers, coordinator for Russell County Emergency Management, said a group of six initially planned to spend the weekend inside the cave until it began to rain on late Saturday night, causing the ground to become slippery and making it difficult for them to get out.

One person managed to escape and ask authorities for help just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, but the others were unable to get out of the cave until the rescue operations began on Sunday.