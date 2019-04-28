Brayton Point Cooling towers break record for tallest ever imploded

April 28 (UPI) -- Two cooling towers from a Massachusetts power plant were demolished in a record-breaking implosion on Saturday.

The demolition of the two 500-foot tall cooling towers at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Mass., broke a record for the tallest cooling towers to ever be demolished when they were imploded on Saturday morning.

The demolition began at 8 a.m. and lasted about six seconds as the charges at the base of the tower were set off, causing the two towers to crumble simultaneously.

Construction of the cooling towers, which were used to prevent heated water from entering the Mount Hope Bay, began in 2009 and cost about $620 million.

In 2017, the coal-fired Brayton Point Power station shut down, leading Saturday's implosion as well as the demolition of three smokestacks earlier this month.

The property's owner, Commercial Development Company, plans to build a manufacturing facility to support renewable energy projects including the offshore wind industry.