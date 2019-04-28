Baltimore police: One dead among seven shot

April 28 (UPI) -- At least one person was dead after seven people were shot in West Baltimore, police said Sunday night.

An unidentified gunman opened fire indiscriminately at a cookout near Perkins Square Baptist Church, police told The Baltimore Sun. Police activity and evidence markers were set up around 5 p.m. at Buster's Place Barber Shop on the opposite side of the block where the church is located.

Six people, including men and women, were taken to area hospitals for treatment in unknown conditions.

Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy told CNN,

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon M. Scott posted on Twitter: "!!!! 7 people on a Sunday right by a church? Must be better. All of us."