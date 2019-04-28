Baltimore police: One dead among eight shot

April 28 (UPI) -- At least one person was dead after eight people were shot during a cookout in West Baltimore, police said Sunday night.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said an unidentified gunman fired indiscriminately as he approached two cookouts near Perkins Square Baptist Church, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Harrison said the shooting was "very cowardly" while appearing to be "extremely targeted."

Six of the victims, including men and women ranging in age from 30 to 58 years old, were taken to area hospitals for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED Woman who was slain at synagogue was trying to protect rabbi

The adult man who died ran behind one of the nearby churches after being shot where he collapsed, Harrison said.

Harrison said shell casings were found in two separate locations, suggesting there was a second shooter, possibly firing in response to the first shooter, CBS Baltimore reported.

"We will not stop until we find who did this so that we can hold them accountable," Harrison said during a press briefing at the scene.

Harrison said the shooting was not connected to the two churches near the location.

"At this time, suspect information and motive is unknown to investigators," Harrison said in a release.

Police activity and evidence markers were set up around 5 p.m. at Buster's Place Barber Shop on the opposite side of the block where the church is located.

Acting Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young called on the public for information, CNN reported.

"Someone knows something," he said, adding, "When these things happen, they don't happen by happenstance. People know who's going to these shootings and who's targeting different people."

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon M. Scott posted on Twitter: "Must be better. All of us."