One dead, suspect detained in synagogue shooting near San Diego

One man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego. Photo courtesy Chabad of Poway

April 27 (UPI) -- Police have detained an unidentified man in connection with a shooting Saturday at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that killed one and wounded several others, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The shooting occurred during a Passover Holiday Celebration scheduled at about 11:30 a.m. PDT in Poway, about 30 miles north of San Diego. It was the last day of Passover for Othodox Jews.

"A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. ... There are injuries. This is a developing situation," the Sheriff's Office in the city of Poway tweeted.

One person died, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told WGTV.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway received one patient from the synagogue and expected up to four wounded people in all. KABC-TV reported the nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

A rabbi conducting the service sustained hand injuries and tried to calm worshipers and the gunman,

"Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time," the Poway Sheriff's Office added in an update tweet. "Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours."

Walter Vandivort heard the gunshots from his home nearby.

"I see Orthodox Jews walking to their synagogue and we've never had a problem," Vandivort told The New York Times.

The Poway synagogue shooting comes just six months after a gunman killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue.