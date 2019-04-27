Man detained in shooting at synagogue near San Diego

One man has been detaained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego. Photo courtesy Chabad of Poway

April 27 (UPI) -- Police have detained a man in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that wounded several people, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

"A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation," the Sheriff's Office in the city of Poway tweeted. Poway is about 30 miles north of San Diego.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway has received one patient from the synagogue and expect up to four wounded people in all.

The shooting occurred during a Passover Holiday Celebration scheduled for 11 a.m. PDT.