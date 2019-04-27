Boy, 5, thrown from mall balcony 'alert and conscious'

April 27 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy is "alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition" two weeks after being thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America in Minnesota, according to the family.

The boy Landen Hoffmann was grabbed and pushed nearly 40 feet from the balcony onto the mall's tile floor on April 12 in Bloomington. Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, is charged with attempted murder.

"All praise, glory and honor to God! He saved our son's life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways," according to a post Friday on a GoFundMe page. " We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition! We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June. "

The page created one day after the incident has raised $1,005,527 from 28,381 people through Saturday.

"We want to personally thank each and every one of you for your love, prayers and support," the post read. "We are astounded and so blessed by the over 28,000 individuals and families, from literally around the world, that have donated to our gofundme page. Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us! We have no idea where we would be without you -- God and your prayers have sustained us."

Emergency officials transported him to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with broken bones and serious head trauma.

"The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through," according to the post. "Please keep praying for our son and may our loving God bless you and everyone you love."

Since the fund was start, the family removed a photo of the boy from the page.

"As we have done before, we want to continue our plea and gratitude for your continued respect of our family's privacy," the GoFundMe post read.

The unidentified mother had never seen Aranda before the incident.

Aranda is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. He has not yet formally entered a plea, and his next court date is scheduled for May 14, a spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney's office told NBC News.