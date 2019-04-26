Trump welcomes Abe to White House for trade talks

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe to the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House on Friday as the two leaders prepared for a weekend of trade talks.

Abe was in the United States as part of an eight-day North America and European tour to discuss trade ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Speaking to reporters with Abe at the White House, Trump said the two leaders plan to talk about a variety of security and economic issues, including "missiles and rockets and everything else." He said a deal between the two countries could be finalized "fairly quickly."

"We have a very big trade negotiation going on right now with Japan," Trump said.

"We'll be discussing very strongly agriculture because as the PM knows Japan puts very massively tariffs on our agriculture," he added. "We don't tariff their cars so I think it's something we'll work out."

Washington and Tokyo's attempts to iron out a new trade deal comes more than a year after Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was signed by 11 countries. Trump said the deal would kill U.S. jobs.

Trump is scheduled to visit Japan in May shortly after the installation of new Emperor Naruhito.